Biden declares flag proclamation for victims of Texas shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Biden issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States of America at half-staff until May 28.

The proclamation is to show respect to the lives lost in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor McMaster tweeted for South Carolinians to join him and his wife in prayers for the Uvalde community.

The President of the United States has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the U.S. at half-staff until sunset on May 28, as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) May 25, 2022

The President of the United States has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the U.S. at half-staff until sunset on May 28, as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) May 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.