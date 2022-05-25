SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bank of America raises minimum hourly wage to $22

Bank of America said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $22 an hour in 2022.
Bank of America said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $22 an hour in 2022.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Employees with Bank of America will soon be taking home at least $22 an hour as part of the company’s plans to increase its minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025.

The bank’s hourly raise will increase the annual salary for full-time employees to more than $45,000, it said in a press release.

Bank of America first raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2017. In 2019, the company said it rose to $17, followed by $20 in 2020 and then to $21 in October of last year.

Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, said the company’s aim is to be a great place to work for its employees.

“We continue to invest in our teammates and their priorities through competitive pay; industry-leading benefits and resources for physical, emotional and financial wellbeing; long-term career development tools and programs; and in our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the company, so that we continue to attract and retain the best talent,” she said in the release.

Bank of America has been recognized as the 8th best company in the U.S. by LinkedIn and the 29th on Fortune’s list of 100 best companies to work for.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
File photo of crime scene tape.
Man shot dead in Columbia, deputies investigating
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument

Latest News

Midlands teenage shooting rate has gone up.
Richland County Coroner responds to recent youth gun violence in the Midlands
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles
KSCO responds to reports of a woman shot on the 1400 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin.
Kershaw Co. deputies responded to reports of a woman shot