SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspects in ‘Los Banditos’ drug ring set to appear in court

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of 34 people accused of trafficking drugs out of an Upstate restaurant and food truck are set to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says the defendants, known as the “Los Banditos”, are facing 124 charges.

AG Wilson says it all took place at the Los Primos restaurant and food truck right here in Greenville. The spot became a regional hub where meth and cocaine were trafficked and became a massive operation.

Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for...
Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for cartels. Kilos of meth, cocaine and heroin were seized in the bust and 34 people are charged.(SC Attorney General's Office)

We’re told the investigation estimates the ring accounted for more than a ton of meth and the group was found to have ties to the cartel.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 but has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested
Joshua Devon Pettus, 29
PHOTO: Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Source: Pixabay
Former SCDMV clerk charged in bribery case, accused of taking money to pass driving tests

Latest News

The attorney representing the victims of Bowen Turner has sent a letter to South Carolina’s...
Victims’ attorney calls for investigation into Bowen Turner case from S.C. Attorney General
File photo of crime scene tape.
Man shot dead in Columbia, deputies investigating
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms around this evening - Alert Day Friday for more storms