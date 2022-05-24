SkyView
Sumter Iris Festival returns after hiatus

Sumter Iris Festival
Sumter Iris Festival
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Iris Festival is returning on May 27-29 at Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

This year will be the 80 annual year the festival takes place after being on a hiatus.

Sumter Iris Festival
Sumter Iris Festival

All three days of the festival will have activities like food tasting, music, kids’ area and more

The festival begins on Thursday, May 27, with the Taste at the Gardens event

The event is free entry for all who attend.

Sumter Iris Festival
Sumter Iris Festival

To find out more about the festival click the link here.

