Sumter Iris Festival returns after hiatus

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Iris Festival is returning on May 27-29 at Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

This year will be the 80 annual year the festival takes place after being on a hiatus.

Sumter Iris Festival (City of Sumter)

All three days of the festival will have activities like food tasting, music, kids’ area and more

The festival begins on Thursday, May 27, with the Taste at the Gardens event

The event is free entry for all who attend.

