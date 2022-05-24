Soda City Live: South Carolina to be the hub of the 49th Vietnam Prisoner of War Reunion Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A powerful and touching story of former prisoner of war and Vietnam veteran, Chuck Jackson.

He isn’t alone, there will be several other surviving prisoners of war who share similar experiences all gathering right here in the state of South Carolina.

The 49th Vietnam POW Reunion will be held in Greenville from Tuesday, May 31st until Saturday, June 4th.

The reunion week will conclude with a private gala event on Saturday, June 4th and a closing breakfast on Sunday, June 5th.

Registration for the event is closed as of May 1st with over 100 former POWs and their spouses in attendance.

