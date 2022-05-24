Soda City Live: Life Saving Skills with Heartform CPR

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer is near, and with that more people will be out and about and near water and accidents can happen.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR is a lifesaving technique used primarily for possible heart attacks or drownings.

Instructor and owner of Heartform CPR, Brandon Wideman shares tips on administering CPR as well as information on the programs and certification programs he offers.

Heartform CPR offers flexible hours, classes that can be held at either their facility or location of your choice, and discount rates for groups of 10 or more.

Be prepared for Summer, learn a lifesaving skill. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.