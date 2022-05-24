Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actor Anthony Anderson at the 25th Annual Black Expo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, the Black Expo returned for the first time in-person since the start of the pandemic, celebrating 25 years of highlighting Black culture, Black business and Black excellence.

Each year, the attendees have the opportunity to meet celebrities.

This year, the headlining celebrity was Anthony Anderson of NBC’s ‘Law and Order.’

Our Billie Jean Shaw interviewed Anderson at the Expo where he transparently shared his journey to success, including how he created roles for himself like ‘Dre on ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ to get out of always being cast as the “fat funny guy,” as he put it.

He also talked about the rewarding moment when he graduated from Howard University earlier this month, after having to drop out back in the 80s’ during his junior year, because he could no longer afford to pay for school.

To see Billie Jean’s one-on-one with Anderson visit www.blackexposouth.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.