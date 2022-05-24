Soda City Live: Bel Canto of Columbia hosts community event, gives away 100 books to kids in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend, Bel Canto of Columbia, a non-profit which means “beautiful singing” in Italian hosted a free community event in Camden.

The organization gave away 100 books to children in the community, read books to children, had a live band, tasty food and family fun activities.

Bel Canto of Columbia’s organization was created with the mission to encourage musical excellence to students aspiring to become professional musicians.

Bel Canto of Columbia offers an annual $1,500 dollar scholarship to a student who aspires to pursue music as a major, either pursuing teaching, vocal, piano, or a performance degree.

Find out more details you can check out their website www.belcantoofcolumbia.com.

