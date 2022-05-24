SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Bel Canto of Columbia hosts community event, gives away 100 books to kids in Camden

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend, Bel Canto of Columbia, a non-profit which means “beautiful singing” in Italian hosted a free community event in Camden.

The organization gave away 100 books to children in the community, read books to children, had a live band, tasty food and family fun activities.

Bel Canto of Columbia’s organization was created with the mission to encourage musical excellence to students aspiring to become professional musicians.

Bel Canto of Columbia offers an annual $1,500 dollar scholarship to a student who aspires to pursue music as a major, either pursuing teaching, vocal, piano, or a performance degree.

Find out more details you can check out their website www.belcantoofcolumbia.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
FILE PHOTO
16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Richland One issues statement after student shot on Saddletrail Road
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday

Latest News

Our Billie Jean Shaw interviewed Anderson at the Black Expo where he transparently shared his...
Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actor Anthony Anderson at the 25th Annual Black Expo
Soda City Live-Bel Canto of Columbia
Soda City Live-Bel Canto of Columbia
Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actor Antony Anderson at the 25th Annual...
Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actor Anthony Anderson at the 25th Annual Black
Soda City Live-National Beta Club Sponsor-Global Shoe Drive
Soda City Live: Midlands students aims to collect 2,500 shoes to send to people in need