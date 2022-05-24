SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist’s death

A manhunt is underway in the suspected murder of a professional cyclist. (CNN, KEYE, Derek Betcher for Belgian Waffle Ride/Instagram, Red Bull, Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The search is continuing for a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin.

Authorities issued a murder warrant last week for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, and the 25-year-old Vermont native was in Austin for a cycling event at the time of her death.

An affidavit says Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend and that Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Wilson was killed.

Authorities say Armstrong last spoke with police on May 13.

Her father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he doesn’t believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested
Joshua Devon Pettus, 29
PHOTO: Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Source: Pixabay
Former SCDMV clerk charged in bribery case, accused of taking money to pass driving tests

Latest News

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need
Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium...
Woman tries to return pick to Garth Brooks during concert, gets guitar instead
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need
A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east