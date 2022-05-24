SC Thrives on Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is mental health week and our Judi Gatson sat down with Eva Shockey from SC Thrive.

Eva Shockey is the Training and Veteran’s Manager at SC Thrive.

SC Thrive is an organization who provides life resources to help South Carolinians.

The resources include food security, healthcare resources, and financial wellness through work support.

You can find out more about SC Thrive by clicking here or call (800) 726-8774.

