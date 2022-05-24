SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Thrives on Mental Health Awareness Month

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is mental health week and our Judi Gatson sat down with Eva Shockey from SC Thrive.

Eva Shockey is the Training and Veteran’s Manager at SC Thrive.

SC Thrive is an organization who provides life resources to help South Carolinians.

The resources include food security, healthcare resources, and financial wellness through work support.

You can find out more about SC Thrive by clicking here or call (800) 726-8774.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested
Joshua Devon Pettus, 29
PHOTO: Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Columbia

Latest News

WIS Awareness- Free Statewide Tutoring Services
WIS Awareness- Free Statewide Tutoring Services
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will stay around the area until Friday
Soda City Live-Bel Canto of Columbia
Soda City Live-Bel Canto of Columbia
Soda City Live: Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actor Antony Anderson at the 25th Annual...
Billie Jean Shaw goes one-on-one with actor Anthony Anderson at the 25th Annual Black