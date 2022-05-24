SkyView
Police searching for missing Lexington man

Shane Whiteside-missing person
Shane Whiteside-missing person(West Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Justin Shane Whiteside.

The 32-year-old was reported missing by his family.

He is believed to be driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 and have his Husky with him.

WCPD is asking if you see him to please at (803) 794-0721 or submit tips to Midlands Crimestoppers.

