Police searching for missing Lexington man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Justin Shane Whiteside.

The 32-year-old was reported missing by his family.

He is believed to be driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 and have his Husky with him.

WCPD is asking if you see him to please at (803) 794-0721 or submit tips to Midlands Crimestoppers.

