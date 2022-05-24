SkyView
ODPS searching for suspect in attempted murder case

Donivan Jamil Gregg- wanted Orangeburg suspect
Donivan Jamil Gregg- wanted Orangeburg suspect(ODPS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Donivan Jamil Gregg.

Gregg is wanted in connection to attempted murder, assault and possession of weapons during a violent crime.

Investigators say Gregg should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact (803)534-2812.

