ODPS searching for suspect in attempted murder case
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Donivan Jamil Gregg.
Gregg is wanted in connection to attempted murder, assault and possession of weapons during a violent crime.
Investigators say Gregg should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact (803)534-2812.
