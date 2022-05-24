Newberry Co. inmate found unresponsive in cell

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A Newberry County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, May 23.

Inmate Ronald Eugene Arnold, Jr, 39 of Jonesboro, GA was in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Detention Deputies were making their normal rounds when they discovered Arnold.

Arnold was transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he remains still.

According to sheriff Lee Foster, Arnold was being held on drug and false identity charges.

Arnold was already being held at the Newberry County Detention Center when they found out he is wanted in Georgia.

Sheriff Foster stated the preliminary investigation revealed the Detention Deputies working in the area performed within or above the standards of observing and checking on inmates.

SLED has been asked to conduct an investigation by sheriff Foster.

