SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Money Matters: Advice for Recent Retirees

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What advice could you give a recent retiree that would help them feel comfortable with pulling from investments for their paychecks?

Josh Bradley from Capital City Financial said that a lot of people think that when you retire, your bills automatically go away. Unfortunately, that’s not how it works.

When you’re working it’s pretty simple, you know how much you are going to make. In retirement, it’s more complicated than that; turning things into paychecks is one of the most complicated things you’ll have to do.

A lot of people revert to using their social security check because they understand that benefit or they draw from their after-tax accounts because it’s tax-free or not taxed as high as other accounts. However, simplicity is not always the best option.

What investment should a retiree tap into first?

Unfortunately, there’s no standard protocol for pulling from accounts however it does come down to a lot of factors like when you retire, how much you need or if you have a pension or not. For most people, spreading out those distributions across multiple accounts is usually best to keep their tax level stable.

Is there an investment that retirees should NOT tap into first?

In general, deferring social security as long as possible is usually best for most people but can be hard to do. Roth accounts or accounts that continue to grow tax-free, you want to allow those to grow as big as possible so that you can address big ticket items later on in life.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested
Joshua Devon Pettus, 29
PHOTO: Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

Latest News

Money Matters- Advice for Recent Retirees
Money Matters- Advice for Recent Retirees
Money Matters
Money Matters: Donating to Ukraine
Money Matters
Money Matters: How do tax brackets work?
Money Matters: How do tax brackets work?
Money Matters: How do tax brackets work?