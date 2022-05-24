Missing Orangeburg man with Dementia

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg Public Safety Department is asking for help to locate 73-year-old Vincent Cash.

Cash was last seen at 748 Green Street, wearing a long sleeve button down shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes.

If anyone sees him, please call Orangeburg Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.