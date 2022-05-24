SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Missing Orangeburg man with Dementia

Vincent Cash-missing man
Vincent Cash-missing man(ODPS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg Public Safety Department is asking for help to locate 73-year-old Vincent Cash.

Cash was last seen at 748 Green Street, wearing a long sleeve button down shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes.

If anyone sees him, please call Orangeburg Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument
File photo of crime scene tape.
Man shot dead in Columbia, deputies investigating
Shane Whiteside-missing person
Police searching for missing Lexington man

Latest News

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle in connection to shooting.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle in connection to shooting
Lee Boan (right) and Johnathan Goldsmith (left)
Kershaw Co. Sheriff created “greatest hits” video of officer who would go on to be charged for assault
Soda City Live: Project Tech Community Resources
Soda City Live: Project Tech Community Resources
Ronald Eugene Arnold-inmate found unresponsive at Newberry County Detention Center
Newberry Co. inmate found unresponsive in cell