SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man shot dead in Columbia, deputies investigating

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(WGCL)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in Columbia.

The incident happened Monday night around 7 p.m. in the 7900 block of Richard Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in the front yard of a home. They tried to render aid to the man but EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested
Joshua Devon Pettus, 29
PHOTO: Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old
Source: Pixabay
Former SCDMV clerk charged in bribery case, accused of taking money to pass driving tests

Latest News

Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms around this evening - Alert Day Friday for more storms
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock
SC Thrives on Mental Health Awareness Month
SC Thrives on Mental Health Awareness Month