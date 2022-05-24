Man shot dead in Columbia, deputies investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in Columbia.

The incident happened Monday night around 7 p.m. in the 7900 block of Richard Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in the front yard of a home. They tried to render aid to the man but EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.