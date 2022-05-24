SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City live: Life Chance Gala benefiting people of Ukraine

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Classical Ballet will be hosting its annual Life Chance Gala of the stars with this year supporting the people of Ukraine.

The performances are directed by Brooklyn Mack, featuring several professional dancers, and will be held Sunday, May 29 at 7:30pm.

To donate, click here and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
File photo of crime scene tape.
Man shot dead in Columbia, deputies investigating
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument

Latest News

Soda City Live: Project Tech Community Resources
Soda City Live: Project Tech Community Resources
Soda City Live: Life Saving Skills with Heartform CPR
Soda City Live: Life Saving Skills with Heartform CPR
Soda City Live: South Carolina to be the hub of the 49th Vietnam Prisoner of War Reunion Gala
Soda City Live: South Carolina to be the hub of the 49th Vietnam Prisoner of War Reunion Gala
Soda City Live: Project Tech Community Resources
Soda City Live: Project Tech Community Resources