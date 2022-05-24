Soda City live: Life Chance Gala benefiting people of Ukraine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Classical Ballet will be hosting its annual Life Chance Gala of the stars with this year supporting the people of Ukraine.

The performances are directed by Brooklyn Mack, featuring several professional dancers, and will be held Sunday, May 29 at 7:30pm.

To donate, click here and for more information, click here.

