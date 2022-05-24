Lake Murray VFW to hold Memorial Day services and presentation on Doolittle Raiders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lake Murray VFW Post 6740 announced it will be holding their annual Memorial Day observance and a special presentation honoring the Doolittle Raiders.

On Monday, May 30, 2022 the post will hold a 30 to 40 minute ceremony at 950 Rock n’ Creek Rd in Leesville, SC. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Organizers said the event will include:

Posting and retiring of the Colors by the Batesburg-Leesville High School JROTC

National Anthem performed by Brooks Herring, a local artist and U.S. Navy Veteran

Pledge of Allegiance and placing of flags on crosses by family members of fallen servicemembers

Bell Ceremony honoring three soldiers from Leesville that during the Vietnam War and 10 from Lexington County that were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Taps played by Post Quartermaster Gary Landry

Remarks from Batesburg-Leesville Chief of Police W. Wallace Oswald. He is a Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Address from COL Ret. Kevin A. Shwedo, former Deputy Commanding Officer at of the United States Army Training Center at Fort Jackson. He is currently the Executive Director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

At the end of the memorial ceremony a second presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. The presentation will honor the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders’ attack on Japan during World War II.

The raid was launched on April 18, 1942 as a response to the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The top secret mission headed by General James Doolittle was headquartered in West Columbia and over Lake Murray.

Bombers were launched off of aircraft carriers in the Pacific in an attack on the Japanese mainland. Due to fuel and weight limitations the pilots in the raid had to abandon their aircraft instead of being able to return to base.

The presentation will include commentary, and visuals on the historic mission’s connection to South Carolina and the impact it had on the war.

Restoration groups have been invited to exhibit restored military vehicles for Monday’s ceremonies.

