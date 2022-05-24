SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First responders to compete in Columbia ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

The friendly competition will find which department can donate the most blood.
The friendly competition will find which department can donate the most blood.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders are competing in the annual Red Cross ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive. The friendly competition pits firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies against each other to find which department can donate the most blood.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department are participating in the challenge.

Friends, family and community supporters are encouraged to donate during the drive on Friday, May 27, 2022. Participants can donate and vote for their favorite agency at two locations in Columbia:

  • Decker Center, 2500 Decker Blvd
  • Charles Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

All donors in the Battle of the Badges will receive a Red Cross aluminum water bottle and stickers while supplies are available.

To for more information about how to register for the blood drive, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested
Joshua Devon Pettus, 29
PHOTO: Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

Latest News

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Exhibit 46
Goldman's Greatest Hits
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms around this evening - Alert Day Friday for more storms
The VFW logo
Lake Murray VFW to hold Memorial Day services and presentation on Doolittle Raiders