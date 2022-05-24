First responders to compete in Columbia ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders are competing in the annual Red Cross ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive. The friendly competition pits firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies against each other to find which department can donate the most blood.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department are participating in the challenge.

Friends, family and community supporters are encouraged to donate during the drive on Friday, May 27, 2022. Participants can donate and vote for their favorite agency at two locations in Columbia:

Decker Center, 2500 Decker Blvd

Charles Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

All donors in the Battle of the Badges will receive a Red Cross aluminum water bottle and stickers while supplies are available.

To for more information about how to register for the blood drive, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.