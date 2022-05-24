FIRST ALERT- Few storms this evening, then First Alert Days Thursday and Friday for heavy rain and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a chance of showers and storms this evening, then we’re looking at a better chance Thursday evening and Friday.

First Alert Headlines

40% chance of showers and storms this evening.

Wednesday we are mostly cloudy with low 80s and only a 20% chance of showers and storms.

A cold front nears Thursday and brings a 50% chance of some gusty thunderstorms making it an Alert Day.

The rain chance goes into the overnight period and Friday morning we still have a chance of storms.

Friday is an Alert Day for morning storms and some heavy rain possible in the afternoon.

Dry air comes in Saturday and makes it feel so much nicer! Highs are in the low 80s.

First Alert Summary

Skies are mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms possible mainly south of I-20. Chance of some showers and storms are around 40%. Lows tonight dip down into the mid 60s.

Wednesday we have highs reach the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and there’s a 20% chance of showers, mainly isolated in the afternoon hours. High pressure sits to our east and will continue to bring a southern flow and some cloud coverage to the area.

A large trough in the jet stream and a cold front at the surface builds from the west and brings a 50% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening Thursday. Some of the showers and storms could be strong so we have a First Alert for the afternoon and evening.

Friday is a First Alert for some heavy rain and storms. It looks like the heaviest will be in the morning and then we have the chance of heavy rain for the afternoon as the front continues to move east across the Midlands. Morning lows are near 70 and highs reach the low 80s.

As the front passes through overnight into Saturday morning it transports in drier air from the northwest. This will make conditions feel so much more comfortable! Highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday is warmer with lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the upper 80s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure holds over the region.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Evening storms (40%). Storms end by 12 AM, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and still a but humid.

First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms, especially in the evening. Highs in the 80s and humid.

First Alert Friday: A round of heavy rain, gusty winds and storms (80%). Highs near 80.

Saturday: Drier air moves in and we see mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 90.

