Columbia man pleads guilty to selling firearms and drugs

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Derrall Lanard Reed, 35, pleaded guilty to five counts of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Reed also pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT), there was a 2020 undercover investigation that led to Reed’s arrest.

Agents say during this investigation Reed sold undercover agents five loaded firearms and cocaine.

ATF did a property search of Reed’s home and found multiple firearms, some of which were previously reported stolen and ammunition.

For the firearm charges, Reed faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and on the drug charges, it is a maximum penalty of 30 years.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted Reed’s guilty plea and will sentence him after reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

This investigation was held by the ATF, Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Midlands Gang Task Force.

