Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle in connection to shooting
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 2015-2016 Dodge Ram 1500.
Deputies responded to a call in the early morning and found an empty car with blood stains.
The vehicle in question is connected to a shoot and is believed to have damage from gunfire on the passenger side.
If you have any information, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.
