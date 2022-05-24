SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing

AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s killing.
By MIKE BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police. In addition, the order would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.

The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement. Biden is expected to sign the order alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.

The order reflects a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement. It is the result of months of negotiations among White House officials, civil rights groups and police organizations.

The administration began working on executive action after bipartisan talks to pass police reform legislation in Congress stalled last year.

“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

__

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Richland Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed during argument
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested
Joshua Devon Pettus, 29
PHOTO: Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

Latest News

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
2 killed in Texas school shooting, hospital says
LIVE: Officials give update on school shooting in Texas
An Illinois horse farm now cares for the horse of a man who rode eight miles down a Chicago...
Horse forced to ride down highway in 2020 now in recovery
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’