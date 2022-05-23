Veterans Affairs Memorial Day program returns to Fort Jackson after hiatus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fort Jackson National Cemetery Memorial Day Program is returning after a multi-year hiatus.

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. the observance will take place at in the Flag Plaza at the cemetery. The ceremony will include a wreath laying, a moment of silence, rifle salute, speeches and player of taps.

This is the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery since 2019. Speakers include Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis, Commanding General, United States Army Training Center and Fort Jackson.

Organizers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs advised that all attendees are encouraged to follow CDC COVID guidelines.

