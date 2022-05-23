SkyView
Soda City Live: Real Estate School Opening Physical Location After months of virtual learning

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a hot market right now in real estate, especially if you’re looking to sell your home.

For those interested in getting in on the action and starting a career in real estate, a local school will soon be converting from virtual learning to in-person learning with the opening of their first physical location in Columbia.

Choice Real Estate School is a family-owned business and operated by Gary Cross.

Cross shares his journey along with information on how prospective students can sign up.

For more information, click here.

