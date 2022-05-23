Soda City Live: Professional organizing with My Other Mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kinsley Turnipseed is the owner of “My other Mother” professional organizing or “M.O.M” for short.

Turnipseed is also certified through the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers, helping seniors who may be transitioning to assisted living to let go of personal and sentimental items.

My Other Mother gives us tips on organization and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.