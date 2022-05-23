Soda City Live: Midlands students aims to collect 2,500 shoes to send to people in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Beta Club at Lower Richland High School is hosting a shoe drive as part of the organization’s mission to service the community.

The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes to send to families across the world including Haiti, Honduras, Ghana and Cambodia.

Shoes can be dropped off at the main office at Lower Richland High School in Columbia, or you can attend the drive-thru shoe drop-off event at the school Saturday, June 18th from 10am to 2pm. All types of shoes and shoe sizes are acceptable.

