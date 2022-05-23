Soda City Live: Labor Unions in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are so many misconceptions about labor unions in South Carolina.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL CIO) is one of the largest federations of Unions in the United States and works to ensure that workers’ rights are not being violated.

Field Director Jennifer Tague gives information on the AFC CIO and the support they offer for workers as well as information on how to start a Union.

