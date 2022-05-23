Soda City Live: Future Leaders Scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Glory Communications in Columbia, South Carolina has helped over 167 students through their Future Leader Scholarship since its inception in 1998.

24 years later, and $250,000 later, the station is continuing to help at least 10 students a year with money towards secondary education.

If you know someone who needs assistance with college tuition or if you would like to donate to help Glory Communications to continue to provide scholarship opportunities for students, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.