SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Future Leaders Scholarships

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Glory Communications in Columbia, South Carolina has helped over 167 students through their Future Leader Scholarship since its inception in 1998.

24 years later, and $250,000 later, the station is continuing to help at least 10 students a year with money towards secondary education.

If you know someone who needs assistance with college tuition or if you would like to donate to help Glory Communications to continue to provide scholarship opportunities for students, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
FILE PHOTO
16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County
Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Richland One issues statement after student shot on Saddletrail Road
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday

Latest News

Soda City Live-National Beta Club Sponsor-Global Shoe Drive
Soda City Live-National Beta Club Sponsor-Global Shoe Drive
Soda City Live-Labor Unions in South Carolina
Soda City Live-Labor Unions in South Carolina
Soda City Live-Labor Unions in South Carolina
Soda City Live: Labor Unions in South Carolina
Soda City Live-Real Estate School Opening Physical Location After months of virtual learning
Soda City Live: Real Estate School Opening Physical Location After months of virtual learning
Soda City Live: Professional organizing with My Other Mother