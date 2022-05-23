Richland One issues statement on the recent soar of student gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One board chairwoman Cheryl Harris and Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon issued statements today on the raise of gun violence in their district.

STATEMENT FROM RICHLAND ONE BOARD CHAIRWOMAN CHERYL HARRIS AND RICHLAND ONE SUPERINTENDENT DR. CRAIG WITHERSPOON

“We are saddened and alarmed about the recent series of incidents in which young people, including some of our students in Richland One, have lost their lives due to gun violence. This issue is not a school or district issue; it is a community issue. We will continue to work with law enforcement, City Council and County Council, our legislative delegation and other elected officials, as well as the faith community, as we take a stand and call for an end to the violence. As we end this school year, we will be focusing on conflict resolution skills and strategies as part of our ongoing counseling efforts with our students. Those activities will continue next year, along with expanding our mentoring programs. Again this summer, we will offer programs and camps throughout the district for students at all grade levels to keep them engaged academically in a safe, structured environment. We ask our parents to talk to their children about making good choices and staying away from any activity involving guns. We encourage our students to talk with their parents and caring adults at our schools if they have issues or concerns.”

