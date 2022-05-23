SkyView
Richland County Council accepting applications for volunteer boards

FILE PHOTO of the Richland County Council discusses grant requests with several organizations during a meeting Tuesday night. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council is accepting applications for openings on more than a dozen volunteer boars.

Council will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3, with appointments tentatively beginning on June 7.

Below is a list of vacancies:

  • Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee – seven vacancies (two applicants must have a background in the lodging industry, three applicants must have a background in the hospitality industry, one applicant must have a cultural background and one applicant will fill an at-large seat)
  • Airport Commission – one vacancy
  • Board of Assessment Appeals – one vacancy
  • Board of Zoning Appeals – six vacancies
  • Building Codes Board of Appeals – nine vacancies (one applicant must be from the architecture industry, one from the gas industry, one from the building industry, one from the contracting industry, one from the plumbing industry, one from the electrical industry, one from the engineering industry and two from fire industry as alternates)
  • Business Service Center Appeals Board – four vacancies (one applicant must be from the business industry, one applicant must be an attorney and two applicants must be CPAs)
  • Central Midlands Council of Governments – one vacancy
  • Community Relations Council – one vacancy
  • Employee Grievance Committee – two vacancies (must be a Richland County employee; two seats are alternates)
  • Hospitality Tax Advisory Committee – two vacancies (one applicant must be from the restaurant industry)
  • Internal Audit Committee – two vacancies (applicant with CPA preferred)
  • Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC) – two vacancies
  • Music Festival Commission – one vacancy
  • Planning Commission – three vacancies
  • Richland Library Board of Trustees – six vacancies
  • Richland Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees – three vacancies
  • Township Auditorium – two vacancies
  • Transportation Penny Advisory Committee (TPAC) – three vacancies

You can download an application for an open position by going to www.richlandcountysc.gov and clicking on the ‘Government’ tab, then click the appropriate Richland County entity to find the link. After completing your application, submit it as an email attachment.

Applications can also be submitted by mail, fax or email:

• Mail: 2020 Hampton St., Administration Building, Suite 4069, Columbia, SC 29204

• Mail: P.O. Box 192, Columbia, SC 29202

• Fax: 803-576-2136

• Email: rccoco@richlandcountysc.gov

For more information, contact the Richland County Clerk to Council Office at 803-576-2060 or email rccoco@richlandcountysc.gov.

