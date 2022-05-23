SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
FILE PHOTO
16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County
Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Richland One issues statement after student shot on Saddletrail Road
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday

Latest News

South Carolina baby milk formula shortage
Additional infant options from nonprofit, government open up for SC families amid formula shortage
Physician-owned distributorships allow doctors to profit from hardware in which they have a...
Operation Profit: Some surgeons pull in millions by owning medical device companies
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign
Operation: Profit
FILE PHOTO - Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it will start publicly...
Facebook, Instagram to reveal more on how ads target users