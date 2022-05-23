Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help to locate missing teen
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ODPS is asking for the public’s help to locate Dakota James Glisson.
The 16-year-old was last seen in his McDonald’s work uniform.
ODPs is asking if you see Dakota to please contact public safety.
