Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help to locate missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ODPS is asking for the public’s help to locate Dakota James Glisson.

The 16-year-old was last seen in his McDonald’s work uniform.

ODPs is asking if you see Dakota to please contact public safety.

