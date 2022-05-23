SkyView
ODPS responds to truck flipped off roadway

car flipped
car flipped(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - ODPS responded to a truck flipped on its side near Edisto River on John C Calhoun Dr.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find someone trapped inside the vehicle.

The victim of the accident was removed from the truck and treated by EMS.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warns drivers to be careful when the roads are wet.

