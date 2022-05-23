SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left four teenagers dead in Newberry County.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend multiple teens were killed in Newberry County in shootings. Investigators provided an update on the case Monday in a conference at 1 p.m. Newberry County Coroner Laura G. Kneece identified the four teens during Monday’s conference.

The four teens identified were:

  • Mykain Davis, 16
  • Jahquindon Toland, 18
  • Jhisere Robinson, 15
  • Sonterrious Davis, 19

Mayor of the City of Newberry, Foster Senn opened remarks, ““We are greatly saddened and extend our sympathies to the families.” Senn explained that multiple law enforcement agencies, members of government and school administrators had been holding meetings to discuss the shootings.

Chief of Newberry Police Kevin Goodman explained the events of the weekend.

On Saturday at 12:01 a.m. law enforcement was called to the scene of a shooting on Wise St. The victim was the 16-year-old Mykain Davis, who later died of his injuries.

Sunday afternoon at around 2:51 p.m. law enforcement was called to the 2400 block of Eleanor St. on another shooting. The two streets are in the same neighborhood and the shootings were within half a mile of each other.

Investigators said Sunday’s shooting involved three teenagers and that their ages ranged from 15 to 19.

The weekend’s violence left four teenagers dead in total. Initial investigation found the victims all knew each other. “They were friends,” said Goodman.

Goodman explained as a long term resident of Newberry, “I am in disbelief and I hurt to the core.”

He said of the recent spike in violence, “We are losing our young people at an alarming rate.” Goodman said to the community, “I’m here for you and we have to do better.”

Administrators at Newberry County High School announced Sunday evening a move to E-learning for Monday. They said it was a move out of an abundance of caution and that no direct threat was presented.

Currently no suspects or persons of interest have been announced. Investigators are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn new information.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
FILE PHOTO
16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County
Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Coroner identifies teenage victim of fatal shooting on Saddletrail Road
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Columbia
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday
(Source: MGN)
Hardscrabble Road to close for construction
FILE PHOTO of the Richland County Council discusses grant requests with several organizations...
Richland County Council accepting applications for volunteer boards
File photo of Lower Richland High School
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested