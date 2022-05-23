SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘I just wish I would’ve held on longer’: 14-year-old swept away in rough waters, family says

By Lacey Beasley and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - The unimaginable happened to a Louisiana family vacationing in Alabama when their 14-year-old son was swept away in rough waters. He has not yet been found.

This was the family’s first time in Orange Beach, and they planned on staying just one day to celebrate their son Tyreke Walker’s 14th birthday.

“I just wish that he comes back,” his mother, Canhtam Nguyen, said.

Dangerous rough waters roped the boy in Saturday evening, just after beach flags were upgraded from red to double red, according to Orange Beach Fire Rescue.

Clint Walker, the boy’s father, was almost swept away with him and was later rushed to the emergency room due to excessive water inhalation.

He shared with WALA some of those last moments with his son.

“He’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t come back,’” Walker said. “I grabbed him, and I had him, but the water was just pulling us and pulling us. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I lost his grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water and, somehow, I made it to shore, and he didn’t. I just wish I would’ve held on longer.”

Orange Beach Fire Rescue transitioned the search from sea to shore, combing the beaches for any sign of Tyreke.

“Right now, our efforts are wanting to bring closure to the family as much as possible, but it’s really a waiting game at this point trying to recover the child,” Battalion Chief Bruce Nelson said.

The family also pleaded for others to be on the lookout.

“If there’s any signs at all,” Nguyen said. “I know that there’s a chance he might not even be on Orange Beach anymore. Just please, I just want to see him. I just want him home with the family. I don’t want that to be the last moment I saw him.”

Along with their son, the family was searching for a good Samaritan who tried to help.

“I don’t know the guy’s name, but in the heat of the moment when everything was happening, there was another dude that went out to go save him,” Walker said. “I just want to tell him personally thank you for trying to help save my son.”

The family has expressed their deepest thank you to Orange Beach Fire Rescue, police, lifeguards, and anyone who has helped to try to find their son.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
FILE PHOTO
16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County
Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Richland One issues statement after student shot on Saddletrail Road
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday

Latest News

A new pilot program is bringing metal detectors to select Richland School District One Schools.
Richland One issues statement on students loosing lives to gun violence
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
‘No medical training whatsoever’: Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator
The Tulsa Police Department said they are seeking a first-degree murder charge against Steven...
Man intentionally ran car into group of homeless people, killing 1, police say
Dakota James Glisson-missing teen
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help to locate missing teen
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
'No medical training whatsoever': Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator on Mother's Day