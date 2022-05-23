SkyView
Hardscrabble Road to close for construction

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said Monday Hardscrabble Rd. in Richland County will be temporarily closed.

SCDOT said the road will be closed from Farrow Rd to 0.10 miles south of Farrow Rd. Traffic will detour off SC 55 to Pisgah Church Rd to Powell Rd.

The closure is part of reconstruction in the Hardscrabble Rd widening project. It is expected to reopen Friday, May 27, 2022.

There will also be a one day closure Monday on Hardscrabble Rd road at the railroad crossing from Farrow Rd to 0.10 miles north at William Hardin Rd. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto William Hardin right at Radon Rd, left on SC 55. Traffic will then detour at Pisgah Church to Powell Rd.

William Hardin Rd will reopen Monday afternoon according to SCDOT.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

