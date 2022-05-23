SkyView
Gun found at Lower Richland High School, student arrested

File photo of Lower Richland High School
File photo of Lower Richland High School(WIS News 10)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student was arrested after school administration found a gun at Lower Richland High School, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday morning, it was discovered that a 15-year-old student, who has not been identified, carried a loaded handgun onto campus, then secured it in his vehicle.

Administrators searched the vehicle and found the weapon.

Deputies say no threats were made to students or staff.

The student is charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry, and possession of a pistol under 18. He was arrested and booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This is the second time this year that a gun has been found on Lower Richland’s campus.

