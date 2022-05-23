Gas prices in SC climb nearly 10 cents, state average at $4.26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose nearly ten cents last week continuing to push the state average higher.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed an increase of 9.8 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $4.26. That’s 50.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.43 higher than one year ago.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.65 while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.24 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $4.07 per gallon.

The national average saw a double-digit increase, climbing 11 cents per gallon to $4.57, 45.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.55 higher than one year ago.

The national average for diesel also rose last week, climbing 22.6 cents to an average of $5.51 per gallon.

“While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year,” De Haan said. “Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices.”

