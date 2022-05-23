Former SCDMV clerk to be charged by SLED in connection to bribe charges
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -On May 18, Andre Purnell Garner, 23, was charged by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
SLED said Garner is being charged with four counts of a public official accepting bribes to influence the action of a public employee.
According to SLED, Garner knowingly accepted money on multiple occasions from customers to pass a road test.
Garner has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
