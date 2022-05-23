SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former SCDMV clerk to be charged by SLED in connection to bribe charges

SLED logo
SLED logo(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -On May 18, Andre Purnell Garner, 23, was charged by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

SLED said Garner is being charged with four counts of a public official accepting bribes to influence the action of a public employee.

According to SLED, Garner knowingly accepted money on multiple occasions from customers to pass a road test.

Garner has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
FILE PHOTO
16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County
Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Coroner identifies teenage victim of fatal shooting on Saddletrail Road
Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Columbia
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Veterans Affairs Memorial Day program returns to Fort Jackson after hiatus
Jordan Darrel McMorris, 35, of Columbia was identified as the victim.
Columbia man identified by coroner in Newberry County shooting
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators identify Newberry County teens killed in weekend shootings
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms in the Midlands Monday