Former SCDMV clerk to be charged by SLED in connection to bribe charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -On May 18, Andre Purnell Garner, 23, was charged by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

SLED said Garner is being charged with four counts of a public official accepting bribes to influence the action of a public employee.

According to SLED, Garner knowingly accepted money on multiple occasions from customers to pass a road test.

Garner has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.