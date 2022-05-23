SkyView
FIRST ALERT- There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11PM

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • There is a “Slight Risk” for strong to severe storms in the Midlands
  • FIRST ALERT Monday Night - A continuation of Strong Storms that may lead to flooding
  • Unsettled weather will continue everyday this week
  • Daytime highs temperatures will come down to the 80s for most of the week, but the humidity will go up!
First Alert Summary

A front moves in late Sunday into Monday and brings another round of slow-moving storms to the area. These storms could produce flash flooding, lighting, and gusty winds.

This pattern is expected to continue until the end of the week.

Tuesday we have a 40% chance of some storms it looks like a sea breeze front along the coast will start a few storms and allow them to move into the Midlands from the east. Timing is from 5pm to midnight. During the day we have partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday There is a lower chance of rain during the daytime (20% chance ) as we stay in between two fronts, high temps reach the mid 80s.

A cold front nears Thursday and it brings a 50% chance of some showers and storms. An Alert Day is possible for Thursday as heavy rain and some storms are possible as the front nears. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

Friday is cooler and we still have a 80% chance of rain and storms as the front slowly moves over the region. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy.

Drier air comes in Saturday! Lows dip down into the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s with sunny skies.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Slightly cooler, still humid with highs around 80 and 50% chance for scattered showers and storms for the evening hours.

Wednesday: Lower Humidity. Clouds around with a 20% chance for showers with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with another 80% chance of rain and storms. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Saturday: Drier air moves in and we see mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the low 80s.

