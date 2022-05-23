FBI: Active shooter incidents rose over 50% in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI released a report Monday on active shooter incidents in the U.S. According to the report 61 shootings were designated as active shooter events for the year. This was a 52.2% increase from the year before and a 96.8% increase from 2017.

The FBI defines an active shooter as, “...one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” This also includes the shooter’s use of a firearm and an ongoing nature. This is separated from a mass killing which includes three or more killings in a single incident.

Last year 103 people were killed and 140 wounded in these incidents, excluding the shooters. The FBI also reported,

“Casualty counts are higher for 2021 (243) when compared with 2020 (164), indicating a 48% increase. The casualties in 2021 represents the third highest total casualty count over the last five years (2017–2021). 2021 saw the highest number of deaths (103) since 2017, a 171.1% increase from 2020 and above the average (92.3) for the period 2017–2020. There was an 11.1% increase in people wounded (140) in 2021 compared with 2020 (126), but below the average (253) for the period 2017–2020.”

An emerging trend reported on these shootings is a rising number of roving shooters. These are shooters who shoot in multiple locations. This can either be on the same day or in various locations across multiple days.

Sixty of last year’s shooters were male and one was female. All were individual events. The youngest suspect in the age range was 12 and the oldest was 67.

Today, the #FBI released a report on active shooter incidents in the U.S. in 2021. According to the report, the Bureau designated 61 shootings from last year as active-shooter incidents—a 52.5% increase from 2020. Read more about the report at https://t.co/FF4Gy9Mn4Y. pic.twitter.com/sCqaYDfXj1 — FBI (@FBI) May 23, 2022

In South Carolina there were two on record according the organization.

On Aug. 14, 2021 a man with a handgun began firing at a vehicle in Richmond County in Georgia at 8 a.m. He went on to shoot at a Family Dollar in Wrens, Georgia at 8:55 a.m. The FBI said by 11:49 a.m. the suspect had moved to Graniteville, SC and began shooting inside a residence.

In total one person was killed and three wounded. The man was taken into custody by law enforcement.

The second active shooter incident in SC for 2021 happened on July 1, 2021. At around 2:30 p.m. a 45-year-old man began shooting at Spartanburg Water employees in Spartanburg, SC. The FBI said the man went to a nearby home and began shooting.

This shooting killed one person. Four others were injured, including a responding law enforcement officer. The shooter was killed during an exchange of gunfire.

