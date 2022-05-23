Deadly stabbing under investigation in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Columbia Sunday.

The Columbia Police Department said two men were arguing in the 100 block of Wilkes near Farrow Rd Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they were both acquaintances. Both were injured during the incident and one is now in the hospital.

Fatal stabbing at the 100 block of Wilkes Road near Farrow Rd. a short time ago. Preliminary: two male acquaintances argued before both were injured during the stabbing. Second male is at the hospital. No additional info available at this time. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/lQsu2eHnDM — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 22, 2022

