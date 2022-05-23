SkyView
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Columbia

Investigators said the two arguing men knew each other.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Columbia Sunday.

The Columbia Police Department said two men were arguing in the 100 block of Wilkes near Farrow Rd Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they were both acquaintances. Both were injured during the incident and one is now in the hospital.

