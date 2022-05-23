SkyView
Crash on I-20 east in Lexington stalls traffic

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near Exit 58 (US 1 and Columbia Airport- West Columbia) stalled traffic Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. The left lane of traffic is closed as a result, according to SCDOT.

No injuries have been reported, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

