Columbia man identified by coroner in Newberry County shooting

Jordan Darrel McMorris, 35, of Columbia was identified as the victim.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified a Columbia man as the victim in a shooting.

Kneece said the Newberry Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting on March 26, 2022 at 838 Bess St. A 9-1-1 call was received by law enforcement at around 9 p.m.

Jordan Darrel McMorris, 35, of Columbia was identified as the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The shooting remains under investigation by law enforcement.

