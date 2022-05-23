Blowfish Baseball opening night tickets on sale

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Tickets for the Lexington County Blowfish’s opening night are on sale now.

Opening night is Thursday, May 26, at 7:05 a.m. against the Macon Bacon.

The Blowfish are also offering an All-You-Can-Eat plan. Find out more about that here.

You can buy tickets for the game by clicking here.

