Blowfish Baseball opening night tickets on sale
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Tickets for the Lexington County Blowfish’s opening night are on sale now.
Opening night is Thursday, May 26, at 7:05 a.m. against the Macon Bacon.
The Blowfish are also offering an All-You-Can-Eat plan. Find out more about that here.
You can buy tickets for the game by clicking here.
