Scattered storms, flooding leaves Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia was hit with scattered storms, which caused flooding all around the city.

WIS’ Kevin Arnone kept the streets of Columbia save and updated on the stormy day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Richland, Lexington, Kershaw until 5/21 2:15PM pic.twitter.com/JaePJsPLxX — Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) May 21, 2022

Richland, Lexington and Kershaw were all put on flash flood warning until 2:15pm.

Significant flooding in Five Points. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are monitoring several areas. It goes without saying — avoid area until water has receded. pic.twitter.com/4GqNt2QTqE — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 21, 2022

