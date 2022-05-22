SkyView
Newberry High School to have eLearning day

Newberry High School has announced on Monday, May 23, classes to be online.
Newberry High School has announced on Monday, May 23, classes to be online.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) -Newberry High School has announced on Monday, May 23, classes to be online.

Class schedules will resume at their normal times on Google Meet.

After-school activities will be cancelled for students.

The change in schedule only affects Newberry High School students.

