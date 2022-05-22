SkyView
More arrests announced in apartment complex shooting

Sheriff Leon Lott announced two additional arrests in the murder of Saveon Robinson.
Sheriff Leon Lott announced two additional arrests in the murder of Saveon Robinson.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott announced two additional arrests in the murder of Saveon Robinson.

19-year-old Saveon Robinson was murdered on February 19, 2022, outside of The Park apartment complex.

Both Raheem Jabree Taylor and Dyron Dahason Tisdale are being charged for the murder.

Sheriff Lott previously announced during a press conference that three other men had been arrested in connection to this case.

Taylor and Tisdale were both booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Previous Coverage:

https://www.wistv.com/2022/02/20/one-dead-after-columbia-apartment-complex-shooting/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

