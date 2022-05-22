SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Justin Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff

Justin Thomas reacts after his final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern...
Justin Thomas reacts after his final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Justin Thomas has won his second PGA Championship, rallying from shots seven back on Sunday to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris, then beating him with two birdies and a par in their three-hole aggregate at Southern Hills.

Thomas added a second Wanamaker Trophy to the one he captured in 2017 at Quail Hollow in the first playoff at the PGA Championship since 2011, when Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Thomas began the tournament with back-to-back 67s, despite getting the poor side of the draw. He shot 74 on Saturday to go backward, but he made a back-nine charge on Sunday and birdied the 17th. He closed with a 67 and finished at 5-under 275 over 72 holes.

Zalatoris, who began the day three back of Mito Pereira, finished a rollercoaster round of 71 to match Thomas.

Pereira threw away a one-shot lead on the 18th with a tee shot into the water. He made double bogey to miss the playoff by a shot alongside Cameron Young.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Deputies got reports of a shooting at the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around...
Coroner identifies teenage victim of fatal shooting on Saddletrail Road
FILE PHOTO
16-year-old dead after shooting in Newberry County
File photo of Gov. McMaster signing the early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
Governor McMaster signs bill eliminating tax on military retirement income
This Hilton Head property is among the top ten vacation rentals for the year.
South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals
In lieu of a photo of the person of interest, this is a photo of the suspected vehicle used in...
Neeses man sought as person of interest in drive-by that killed 6-year-old

Latest News

Newberry High School has announced on Monday, May 23, classes to be online.
Newberry High School to have eLearning day
The dramatic rescue of a man on a cliffside by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew was...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man hanging on side of cliff rescued by flight crews
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
'I didn't know how to react': Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire